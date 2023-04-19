Wichita neighborhoods ranked: Where’d yours land?

Which Wichita neighborhood is best?
Which Wichita neighborhood is best?(Unsplash)
By Kimberly Ketron
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The website Niche.com recently ranked the Wichita area communities from best areas to live to the worst.

The factors that were considered in order to make this ranking were things like employment statistics, crime rates, quality of schools, housing trends, and access to amenities. The statistics in each category comes from public data sources like the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Education. They say they also interviewed residents in each neighborhood.

So where does your neighborhood rank on the list?

The top three neighborhoods, according to Niche.com, are College Hill, Country Overlook and Forest Hills.

Curious about where your neighborhood ranked? Check out the story here and let us know what you think? Did they get it right or wrong?

