Zyanna Walker transferring to K-State

Wichita Heights senior Zyanna Walker was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year on March...
Wichita Heights senior Zyanna Walker was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year on March 9, 2022(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Heights High School star and Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Zyanna Walker will head to Manhattan and join the Kansas State Wildcats.

Walker made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on Instagram saying “We home with it!” followed by a purple heart at the hashtag, #emaw.

The Wichita native shared a series of photos and videos donning a K-State jersey and showing off her ball-handling skills. The first photo reads, “Committed.”

Walker started her college career this past season at Louisville, before entering the transfer portal.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
File Photo
Dog flu outbreak in Oklahoma could pose threat in Kansas
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Two critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
2 seriously injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Crews on scene in SW Sedgwick County after a body was found submerged in water.
Sheriff identifies body found in Sedgwick County pond

Latest News

Wichita State's Alex Aguilar (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Pair of freshmen lead Wichita State past Oklahoma State for second time
Wichita State's Garrett Pennington (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Historic Power Surge Lifts Shockers Past K-State
The number one ranked player in the state of Oklahoma is headed north to play for Jerome Tang...
Tang, K-State land 5-star 2024 basketball commit
LAWRENCE, KS - March 01, 2023 - center Taiyanna Jackson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks and...
Wichita State Names Terry Nooner Head Women’s Basketball Coach