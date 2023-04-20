Child receives letter from KU coach Bill Self following health scare

Kamden shows off his letter from Bill Self.
Kamden shows off his letter from Bill Self.(Courtesy/Deb Hoffman Mader)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas child who wrote a letter to Bill Self wishing him good luck following Self’s health scare received a letter back from the University of Kansas basketball coach.

In a letter shared by the grandmother of the boy, Kamden, Self shares his gratitude for young fans like him.

The letter from Bill Self to Kamden.
The letter from Bill Self to Kamden.(Courtesy/Deb Hoffman Mader)

“Without your support, our team would not be able to make it through each and every season,” Self said. “If you keep practicing, maybe I will see you in a couple of years at the Allen Field House!”

Kamden’s grandmother said Self’s letter “made this 9-year-old’s day.” “Kindness is amazing,” she wrote.”

