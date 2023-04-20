City of Wichita receives $191 million load for water quality improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $191 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to the City of Wichita to support its Biological Nutrient Removal Improvements Program. This loan will help the City of Wichita upgrade two critical wastewater facilities, advancing technologies for water reuse and reducing the nutrient loads in the Arkansas River and Mississippi River Basin, which will help improve water quality for Wichita and many other communities.

“Our water utilities are our most important resource,” said Wichita Public Works and Utilities Director Gary Janzen. “We are so thankful for the EPA for the strong partnership to help us move forward with securing our water infrastructure for generations to come.”

The City of Wichita plans modernize its wastewater treatment facility to improve its reliability and resiliency. It will help address local odor concerns, meet growing demand with anticipated population growth, and update aging infrastructure. This program also supports compliance with future regulatory requirements and aligns with regional and national water quality objectives, including the Kansas Nutrient Reduction strategy and nutrient reduction in the Gulf Hypoxia zone.

The WIFIA program will allow the City to take advantage of low interest rates and will save Wichita approximately $89 million. The construction and operation are estimated to create approximately 1,250 jobs.

