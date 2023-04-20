Cooler conditions come back to Kansas

What's next in the Wichita area.
What's next in the Wichita area.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s showers and storms have left the state, and the forecast looks dry albeit cooler the rest of the week. After narrowly missing record highs on Wednesday, it’s back to reality later today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Even colder air will ooze into the state on Friday setting the stage for near freezing temps on Friday night. Not only are record lows possible, but some young vegetation is also at risk if left outside and/or not covered-up.

Quiet skies and cooler than normal conditions this weekend will give way to unsettled weather early next week. Several disturbances moving across the region between Monday and Wednesday will increase the risk of showers and storms, with beneficial rainfall, across the entire state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 67.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 59. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 33. High: 62. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 45. High: 63. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 47. High: 59. Cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 59. Cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

