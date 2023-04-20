Does It Work? Ruby Space Triangles

By Rachel Hackbarth
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Closets can be one of the most difficult areas of a home to organize. You might have more clothes than space.

The Ruby Space Triangles are attachments for your hangers that promise to triple your closet space. So we put them to the test in this week’s “Does It Work?”

We talked with a professional organizer, Rachel Murphy, who focuses on areas that can get crowded and cluttered -- like closets. She hasn’t had much luck with organization products in the past, and she wasn’t feeling optimistic about this product, which goes for $14.99.

“Normally I find that these don’t work as well as they’d like them to,” Murphy said. “So we’ll see how well these work.”

