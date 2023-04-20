Early Thursday storms could have high winds/some hail

Strongest activity will be along and east of I-135
Thunderstorm watches into Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.
Thunderstorm watches into Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered thunderstorms will redevelop along a cold front that will be racing south and east across the area through Thursday morning. Storms could produce some hail and wind, although even away from any storms, you will notice strong wind gusts above 50 mph. Storms will initiate in north central Kansas and then begin pushing east and southeast.

Severe weather chances will wane by 4 or 5 am Thursday once the front pushes out of the region. Northwest winds will remain quite gusty, and possibly be above 40 mph at the start of the day. Much cooler temperatures will take over as lows fall to the 30s and 40s for most of the state.

It will remain breezy Thursday afternoon before the wind dies off later in the evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms possible. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 45.

Fri: High: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 43 Becoming mostly cloudy; overnight showers and storms.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 47 Cloudy with showers and storms.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 46 Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

