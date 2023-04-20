Health officials discuss concern with low child vaccination rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors are focusing on getting kids caught up on vaccinations. The Sedgwick County Health Department says about 20 percent of children are behind on their shots.

Infants can begin getting shots as early as two months old.

“The best way to protect our community as a whole is to have our children vaccinated, especially before reaching school,” said Adrienne Byrne, director of the Sedgwick County Health Department.

Byrne said the number of children and infants being vaccinated is concerning.

“Last year was really high, when we had two out of 10 kindergartners go to school without all their shots,” Byrne said. “And that opens them up to being at risk for getting the kind of contagious diseases that are going around that are vaccine preventable.”

Lance Jepson, a pediatrician at Grace Med, shares those concerns.

“Especially during the COVID pandemic, there was a significant decrease in terms of access to care,” he said. “There has been quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy in parents as well due to a lot of the misinformation that has been produced over the last 2-3 years.”

Doctors are urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

“Some families do have the concerns for not even only autism, but just other divergent diagnoses that they feel like they’ve noticed when people get these vaccines,” said Tamra Lemley of Dr. Mom Pediatrics in Wichita. “But they are concerns and legitimate fears that they have, and I feel like we have to honor those fears.”

Lemley offers parents a choice on vaccines.

“I do my best to educate them and let them know the risks of the choices they are making,” she said. “But going back still to that full support of, you are the parent and it is your child, and you do have the ability to make those choices.”

