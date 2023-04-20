Kansas drought: Spring so far, the driest since Dust Bowl for Wichita

Drought map for Kansas
Drought map for Kansas(Storm Team 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April showers are supposed to bring May flowers. So far in Kansas, natural watering isn’t coming for spring plants. Storm Team 12 reports that 20 days into the first full month of spring, Wichita is experiencing its driest April on record.

Further, the National Weather Service in Wichita shared data that shows this spring is the driest on record since the Dust Bowl.

“Unfortunately, Exceptional Drought persists across generally the southwest half of Kansas. Amazingly since March 1st, Wichita has only recorded 0.30 inches precipitation, which is the driest since 1936,” NWS Wichita tweeted.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Joseph Eaton
Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas
Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives her inaugural address to start her second term in office,...
Kansas governor vetoes bills on trans youth care, bathrooms
Building You
Week of April 24: Job of the day
Newstalk: Prairie View mental health
Newstalk: Prairie View mental health
William Thomas Frederick.
Suspect in attempted murder of Barton Co. deputies captured in California