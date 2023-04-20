Kansas drought: Spring so far, the driest since Dust Bowl for Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April showers are supposed to bring May flowers. So far in Kansas, natural watering isn’t coming for spring plants. Storm Team 12 reports that 20 days into the first full month of spring, Wichita is experiencing its driest April on record.

Further, the National Weather Service in Wichita shared data that shows this spring is the driest on record since the Dust Bowl.

“Unfortunately, Exceptional Drought persists across generally the southwest half of Kansas. Amazingly since March 1st, Wichita has only recorded 0.30 inches precipitation, which is the driest since 1936,” NWS Wichita tweeted.

