Kansas legislators work to pass bills ahead of session’s end

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a short break, legislators will return to Topeka next week to finalize the state’s budget and finalize some bills to send to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk for approval.

On Wednesday, the Governor vetoed three bills; one of them would have required physicians and health care facilities to notify patients that a drug induced abortion can be reversed. Failure to do would have resulted in jail time and fines. This is the second abortion-related bill the Governor has vetoed this year, the other regarding live deliveries during abortion procedures.

Representative Stephen Owens believes doctors should provide necessary information on such an important decision.

”It’s important for them to know if they have a change of heart after taking the first pill, there is a procedure that could potentially undo the damage the pills would have caused in causing an abortion. She doesn’t believe they should be provided with that information or that knowledge.”

The claim on reversing an abortion has not been widely accepted within the medical community. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists opposes it, calling it scientifically ‘unsound, unproven and unethical.’

Another bill Rep. Owens aims to pass is tackling the fentanyl crisis, by increasing penalties for those convicted of manufacturing and distribution, and legalizing fentanyl test strips.

“We’ve come a long way. We’ve seen this crisis get absolutely out of hand.”

Other bills the Governor vetoed include requiring advanced ballots to be returned by 7 p.m. on election night; another aimed to address the state’s child care issues by reducing employee training requirements and increase adult-to-children ratios to alleviate shortages, among other changes.

