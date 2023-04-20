Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters

Aria Pearce has her sights set on competing in the Olympics someday
By Brandon Zenner and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Aria Pearce knew at an early age she was fast. She learned to spring on the high school’s dirt track in Sharon Springs and began to set herself apart, running faster than most high schoolers.

Last summer, Pearce’s family relocated to St. George outside Manhattan to help her seriously train. Her goal is to one day become the fastest woman on earth. For now, the eighth grader is one of the fastest teen sprinters in the country. Last weekend at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Pearce shined, running against and beating college athletes.

In the preliminary rounds Friday, Pearce put up a time that was the second fastest in the 100 meter dash in United States middle school history, and would also be the second fastest high school time in state history, running an 11.50 against college athletes.

She followed that with a 23.79 in the 200 meter, a time that would be the fastest in Kansas high school history. Both marks are personal bests for Pearce.

Then in Saturday’s finals, Pearce took second overall in the 100 before winning the 200 in rainy conditions.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
Joseph Eaton
Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas
File Photo
Dog flu outbreak in Oklahoma could pose threat in Kansas
Kevin Monahan, 65, is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who...
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Two critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
2 seriously injured in crash near downtown Wichita

Latest News

Aria Pearce
Rising Star: Kansas middle schooler making name as top sprinter on national stage
Wichita Heights senior Zyanna Walker was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year on March...
Zyanna Walker transferring to K-State
Wichita State's Alex Aguilar (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Pair of freshmen lead Wichita State past Oklahoma State for second time
Wichita State's Garrett Pennington (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Historic Power Surge Lifts Shockers Past K-State