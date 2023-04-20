Large hail, tornadoes impact Marion, Chase counties

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Hail up to the size of baseballs and a few confirmed tornadoes came with a dangerous storm that powered its way through Marion and Chase counties Wednesday night.

The storm picked up steam as it made its way through Marion County. The hail-producing storm dropped stones that were about golf-ball-sized near Peabody and intensified as it moved northeast. Near Elmdale, there were reports of hailstones as big as baseballs. The large hail producer also developed funnel clouds, necessitating a tornado warning that include portions of northeast Marion County and Chase County.

In Chase County, the tornado warning produced at least four tornadoes near Strong City. As the storm moved east, spotters confirmed touchdowns as Storm Team 12 and the National Weather Service urged people living in and near Strong City and Cottonwood Falls to take shelter.

