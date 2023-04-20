Man crashes into woman’s car after mistaking her for ex-girlfriend, police say

Police arrested 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand on accusations of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.
By Laura Halm and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska man was arrested after what police are calling a road rage crash in which he allegedly rear-ended and sideswiped the car of a woman he mistakenly thought was his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the 34-year-old victim reported that at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, she was driving in Lincoln, Nebraska, when her car was rear-ended by a black SUV. She kept driving, slowing down to 10 miles per hour to let the SUV go around, but police say the driver of the SUV started pushing her car.

According to police, the driver of the SUV, later identified as 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand, eventually pulled alongside the victim, sideswiped her car and stopped in front of her.

Stokebrand got out of the SUV and approached the victim’s car. KOLN reports he realized immediately that she was not who he thought she was.

He later told police he thought the driver was his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the suspect apologized to the victim and offered to pay her for the damage to her car, estimated by police to be roughly $6,000. He then drove away.

Stokebrand was later stopped by police and arrested on accusations of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Eaton
Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas
Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Today - Tonight's severe weather outlook
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening - overnight

Latest News

The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Sedgwick County Health Department needs assistance keeping up with COVID-19 case data.
Health officials discuss concern with low child vaccination rates
FILE - Fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park,...
US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
Parents are in mourning after a shoplifter shot and killed a loss prevention employee at a Home...
Parents of slain Home Depot employee mourn loss