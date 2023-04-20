McPherson County Game Warden spots rattlesnake near lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Game Warden removed a roadkill Massasauga Rattlesnake from the McPherson County Fishing Lake Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Wildlife & Parks Department said the rattlesnake was removed to protect children or pets that may have wandered across it, as rattlesnakes can still envenomate -- inject with venom -- for some time after death.

Reptiles can only be collected, alive or dead, for non-commercial purposes and cannot be sold or bartered. A hunting license is required.

