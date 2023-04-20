Police discuss traffic enforcement focus with more drivers out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Now that the weather is warming up and summer is on the way, more drivers are on the road. With that, officers are keeping a close eye to make sure you’re following the rules of the road, including all posted speed limits.

Wichita Police are taking measures to get drivers to slow down.

You might have noticed there are more traffic officers on the streets. That’s just because it’s nicer outside and they’re on their motorcycles; there is no special enforcement.

“Usually when we run one of those special enforcement emphasis type of things, we publicize that first,” said WPD Sgt. Brian Mock.

“Part of our mission is to get people to change their bad driving habits.”

That means police are always out, and you never know where they’ll be.

“In general, the areas where we try and enforce are where we know there are problems with speeding on a regular basis or where we’ve had citizens complaints about speeding,” Mock said. “High accident areas are an emphasis for us, as well.”

Those areas are probably where you’ve seen a lot more police.

“The highways are always big,” Mock said. “You talk to anyone around the city and they’ll tell you stories about cars going excessively fast on Kellogg (and) I-135. We get a lot of complaints ... and of course they’re doing construction through there right now.”

Having a habit of pushing the limit could end up costing you.

“People think they’re speeding because they want to get somewhere faster,” Mock said. “But it really doesn’t save you that much time in the long run and it can cost you a lot of money when you’re caught.”

And the faster you’re going, the harder you stop.

“If you’re speeding and involved in a wreck,” Mock said, “the chances of you being hurt are certainly higher.”

