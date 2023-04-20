SE Kansas deputy uses NARCAN first time, save overdosing patient

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Thursday Deputies Charles Allen and Ian Hurst for helping save the life of a man suspected of overdosing on fentanyl.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recognized two of its deputies for helping save a man who had overdosed on fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12:20 a.m., Montgomery County deputies responded to Elk City in reference to a man who was unresponsive following an apparent overdose. The deputies arrived to find the man not breathing, and witnesses said he had possibly ingested fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Charles Allen administered two doses of Naloxone (Narcan) to the man using an intranasal mist, while Deputy Ian Hurst performed CPR. The man eventually regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own. Once EMS arrived, the man was taken to Labette Health where he was stabilized.

“Due to the quick response time and actions of our deputies and other first responders, the individual is expected to make a full recovery,” said the sheriff’s office in a release.

Due to an increase in opioid-related overdoses, the sheriff’s office said its deputies began to carry and received training in early 2022 to administer Narcan. This marks the first time a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has deployed Narcan.

“I’m extremely proud of the actions Deputies Allen and Hurst displayed during this event,” said Sheriff Ron Wade. “Unfortunately, opiate overdoses have become more prevalent and it’s something my deputies need to be prepared to deal with. I’m glad they were able to rely on their training and had the proper equipment during this situation or this could have very easily had a different outcome. I hope the individual, is able to make a full recovery and get the help he needs.”

