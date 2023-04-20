Suspect in attempted murder of Barton Co. deputies captured in California

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect in the attempted murder of law enforcement officials was captured Wednesday in Red Bluff. Calif.

William Thomas Frederick was captured 18 days after an incident in the early hours of April 1. During a pursuit involving Sheriff’s deputies and a Hoisington police officer, Frederick allegedly shot at officers. Frederick is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. The bond on his warrants was set at $100,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service captured Frederick.

The suspect was listed as an absconder from community corrections on Feb. 27, but it is unknown how many violations he had committed prior to being listed. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office will be in contact with California authorities to arrange expedition, and Frederick will be transported to Barton County as soon as those proceedings finish.

