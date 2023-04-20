Suspect in attempted murder of Barton Co. deputies captured in California

William Thomas Frederick.
William Thomas Frederick.(Barton County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect in the attempted murder of law enforcement officials was captured Wednesday in Red Bluff. Calif.

William Thomas Frederick was captured 18 days after an incident in the early hours of April 1. During a pursuit involving Sheriff’s deputies and a Hoisington police officer, Frederick allegedly shot at officers. Frederick is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. The bond on his warrants was set at $100,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service captured Frederick.

The suspect was listed as an absconder from community corrections on Feb. 27, but it is unknown how many violations he had committed prior to being listed. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office will be in contact with California authorities to arrange expedition, and Frederick will be transported to Barton County as soon as those proceedings finish.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Joseph Eaton
Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas
Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Today - Tonight's severe weather outlook
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening - overnight

Latest News

Newstalk: Prairie View mental health
Newstalk: Prairie View mental health
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Thursday Deputies Charles Allen and Ian Hurst for...
SE Kansas deputy uses NARCAN first time, save overdosing patient
Rattlesnake found in McPherson County.
McPherson County Game Warden spots rattlesnake near lake
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita receives $191 million loan for water quality improvements