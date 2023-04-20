WATCH: Wisconsin Sheriffs free bobcat stuck in grill of car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In what Portage County, Wis. Sheriff Mike Lukas called “a first,” a bobcat stuck in the grill of a car was freed by members of the department this week.

In a Facebook post that includes video of the incident (seen below), Lukas wrote that a call was received in which the caller said, “I have a bobcat in my car.”

“You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time,” Lukas wrote.

The Sheriff’s Department called in reinforcements in the form of conservation warden Bryan Lockman, who freed the bobcat and returned it to the wild.

“All in a day’s work at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office,” Lukas wrote.

