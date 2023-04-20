Watching for a frost/freeze for some areas of the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind finally goes down into the overnight, and although it will pick up a bit on Friday, it won’t be nearly as windy as recent days have been. We are also watching for some frost in northwest Kansas early Friday, but the rest of the state should narrowly miss the chances of it as temperatures dip down in the 30s and 40s.

Cooler than average temperatures will be around for Friday afternoon with some increase in clouds. Northwest winds will gust to around 25 or 30, but will go down late in the evening.

We are setup to have a cooler than average weekend in Kansas. Saturday and Sunday morning will have frost potential over central and northern Kansas, but farther south (including Wichita), clouds will limit the risk and keep lows in the upper 30s. Highs both days this weekend will be in the 50s, which is much cooler than the average of 70.

Next week brings several days with chance of much needed rain. Please be patient as we bring the moisture back to Kansas starting Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 38

Sat: High: 57 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 37 Turning mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 43 Turning cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 47 Rain.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 45 Rain showers.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 45 Scattered showers, otherwise cloudy.

