Watching for a frost/freeze for some areas of the state

Friday morning will be chilly with much less wind
Early Friday will be quite chilly.
Early Friday will be quite chilly.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind finally goes down into the overnight, and although it will pick up a bit on Friday, it won’t be nearly as windy as recent days have been. We are also watching for some frost in northwest Kansas early Friday, but the rest of the state should narrowly miss the chances of it as temperatures dip down in the 30s and 40s.

Cooler than average temperatures will be around for Friday afternoon with some increase in clouds. Northwest winds will gust to around 25 or 30, but will go down late in the evening.

We are setup to have a cooler than average weekend in Kansas. Saturday and Sunday morning will have frost potential over central and northern Kansas, but farther south (including Wichita), clouds will limit the risk and keep lows in the upper 30s. Highs both days this weekend will be in the 50s, which is much cooler than the average of 70.

Next week brings several days with chance of much needed rain. Please be patient as we bring the moisture back to Kansas starting Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 38

Sat: High: 57 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 37 Turning mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 43 Turning cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 47 Rain.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 45 Rain showers.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 45 Scattered showers, otherwise cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Eaton
Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas
Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

What's next in the Wichita area.
Cooler conditions come back to Kansas
Thunderstorm watches into Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.
Early Thursday storms could have high winds/some hail
Today - Tonight's severe weather outlook
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening - overnight
Severe threat this evening - tonight
Storm chances return this evening with a few stronger storms possible