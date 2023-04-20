Week of April 24: Job of the day

Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas jobs featured range from Executive Management to Supervisory roles.

MONDAY: Manager, Payroll | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $74,177 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12479919 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree required • A superior knowledge of Payroll Tax and Wage and Hour Laws and Regulations is required • Limited travel between schools and central office may be required | Benefits: •Health and Compensation, Generous Leave Time, Free Professional Development and so much more. | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 96 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.com

TUESDAY: Project Manager SMART Manufacturing - Manufacturing Division | WSU Tech | Wichita | $80,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12446739 | • Bachelor’s Degree required • Required Experience 3 to 5 years • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills | Benefits include: •Tuition Waiver Program, Retirement Plans, Wellness Program, Medical, Dental, Vision and so much more! | WSU has 19 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.com

WEDNESDAY: Asbestos Supervisor | iSi Environmental Services | Wichita | $20 - $23 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12446739 | • 5 years asbestos abatement experience • 5 years supervisory experience • Valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record • High School Diploma or Equivalent | Benefits include: •Dental, Vision, Medical, Holidays and so much more! | iSi Environmental Services has 19 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.com

THURSDAY: Director of Business Services | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $80,000 - $90,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12446739 | • Minimum 5 years experience in contracts, manufacturing, or production environment • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, or technical field preferred• Direct manufacturing or engineering experience is required | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Goodwill Industries has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.com

FRIDAY: Analysis Lab Technical Director | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $60,000 - 80,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12446739 | • 10 – 15 years of progressive leadership and the following experience required • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering • A certified Reliability Engineer (CRE) qualification is preferred | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, 401K. | Integra Technologies has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.com

