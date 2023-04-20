Where’s Shane? Century II Engineering Expo

By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re putting on our engineer hats to do some scientific demonstrations, all in honor of the Engineering Expo going on at Century II!

This morning we’ve got all the details if you’re planning on coming out.

For more info right now, check out wichitaengineeringexpo.org.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Joseph Eaton
Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas
Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Today - Tonight's severe weather outlook
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening - overnight

Latest News

William Thomas Frederick.
Suspect in attempted murder of Barton Co. deputies captured in California
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Thursday Deputies Charles Allen and Ian Hurst for...
SE Kansas deputy uses NARCAN first time, save overdosing patient
Shane wraps up his morning visit to Century II!
Where's Shane? Century II Engineering Expo 4
Shane puts his engineering skills to the test!
Where's Shane? Century II Engineering Expo 3