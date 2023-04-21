Andover sophomore boasts low scores, tears through high school schedule

Andover High School golfer Aidan Nguyen is only in his second season of high school golf, but he is far from the beginning of his golf career.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Andover High School golfer Aidan Nguyen is only in his second season of high school golf, but he is far from the beginning of his golf career. In his first two seasons he has already made quite the name for himself, continually posting scores below par.

“I shot 66 my freshman year,” Nguyen said. “I got pretty lucky. I chipped in from like 40 yards twice for eagle.”

As a freshman, Nguyen finished as a 1st team all-state selection. Now in his sophomore season, he’s taken the title of champion in his past three tournaments in a row, as all of his hard work throughout the years is starting to shine through.

“At a really young age I was always pretty stubborn,” he said. “Not a lot of work was paying off. But now when I go to a tournament, I feel prepared with all that hard work I’ve done. I just have to accept whatever happens afterwards.”

Now with college recruiting and whatever comes after right around the corner for Nguyen, he is ready to keep putting the work in every day as he has for so long.

“As a child, you dream about that happening,” he said. “Now it’s reality and you have to own up to it... If pro golf is an option, I’d like to get to it.”

Copyright 2023 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Eaton
Man accused of shooting, killing 4 in Maine has criminal history in Kansas
Newton family looking to change city ordinance to keep son's emotional support pot bellied pig.
Newton boy at risk of losing pot-bellied pig after anonymous complaint
Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Aidan Nguyen
Andover sophomore boasts low scores, tears through high school schedule
Wichita State new women's head basketball coach Terry Nooner
Full interview with Terry Nooner
FILE — Fans will find procedures for the 2023 NFL Draft are similar to those of NFL games.
Officials release list of prohibited items for NFL Draft Experience
Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters