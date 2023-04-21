Andover sophomore boasts low scores, tears through high school schedule

ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Andover High School golfer Aidan Nguyen is only in his second season of high school golf, but he is far from the beginning of his golf career. In his first two seasons he has already made quite the name for himself, continually posting scores below par.

“I shot 66 my freshman year,” Nguyen said. “I got pretty lucky. I chipped in from like 40 yards twice for eagle.”

As a freshman, Nguyen finished as a 1st team all-state selection. Now in his sophomore season, he’s taken the title of champion in his past three tournaments in a row, as all of his hard work throughout the years is starting to shine through.

“At a really young age I was always pretty stubborn,” he said. “Not a lot of work was paying off. But now when I go to a tournament, I feel prepared with all that hard work I’ve done. I just have to accept whatever happens afterwards.”

Now with college recruiting and whatever comes after right around the corner for Nguyen, he is ready to keep putting the work in every day as he has for so long.

“As a child, you dream about that happening,” he said. “Now it’s reality and you have to own up to it... If pro golf is an option, I’d like to get to it.”

