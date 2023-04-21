Arkansas City police search for shoplifting suspect after physical altercation with officer

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Arkansas City police are searching for a shoplifter who got into a physical altercation with an officer.

The incident happened Friday morning at the Dollar General at 401 W. Madison Avenue in Arkansas City. An officer arrived at the store and located the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Michael Anthony Byrd, of Arkansas City. Byrd tried to run away and got into a physical altercation with the officer. He was able to get away and has yet to be located. The officer received minor injuries.

Byrd has two active warrants through Cowley County District Court for a probation violation and a bond violation with additional charges for Friday’s incident.

If you see Byrd or know where he may be, police say don’t approach him, and call 911 or the Arkansas City Police Department at 620-441-4547.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com