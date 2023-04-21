ATF: Deadly home explosion in SW Wichita possibly from illegal explosive

The investigation into an explosion at a home in SW Wichita continues.
The investigation into an explosion at a home in SW Wichita continues.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the investigation into an April 9 deadly home explosion in southwest Wichita continues, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday provided insight into what that investigation involves and information into what investigators have discovered to this point.

ATF Public Information Officer John Ham said evidence recovered at the scene near Cardington and West Blake Street was sent to the ATF’s forensic lab for analysis, a critical component to pinpoint what happened at the home where 48-year-old Kendal James died.

“We can’t make an official determination on the cause until that analysis is back,” Ham said.

The ATF said preliminary information showed an illegal, homemade explosive device might’ve caused the blast.

Following the emergency response to the home explosion, the Wichita Fire Department said fireworks were involved.

