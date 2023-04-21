Chase County residents recount sights, sounds of tornadic storm

COTTONWOOD FALLS Kan. (KWCH) People living in Chase County near and in the towns of Cottonwood Falls and Strong City continued cleaning up debris Thursday after a tornado-producing storm powered through the area Wednesday night. As people cleaned up, they said they were thankful for the warnings they received.

The National Weather Service said damage in western Chase County, one mile east of Elmdale, is that of an EF-2 tornado. The investigation continues to confirm how many tornadoes touched down.

“The specific tracks, width and number of tornadoes are still being assessed at this time and will be again [Friday] as well,” The National Weather Service said with an update on Thursday. “We will share the details as soon as we can.”

In Cottonwood Falls, eight miles east of Elmdale, residents were busy Thursday cleaning up damage that included fallen tree branches and broken windows. People living near town said Wednesday night was one they’ll never forget.

“My husband is the undersheriff here for Chase County and he actually got called out because there was warning that there is a rotation and a cloud spotted on the north side of town,” Chase County resident Ashely Hoffman said.

Hoffman, a mother of three, searched for a safe spot for she and her children to take shelter as the storm approached.

“I couldn’t even explain the sound. It literally sounded like a train’s whistle, and then we hear a ‘thud,’ and then plaster from the ceiling came on our heads and our hair,” she said. “And we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what the heck was that?’ And I look out the screen and it’s a massive tree in the yard that was blocking us in.”

The strong wind damaged homes and yards.

“As soon as we got here, we said, ‘oh, the fence is done for, it’s gone,’” Hoffman said. “And the trampoline was gone, so we assume our trampoline went through the fence and went into our neighbor’s yard.”

Nearby, Chase County resident Steve Schulp said the storm blew out windows and damaged trees. It was a situation in which he “got lucky,” as the storm didn’t destroy his home.

