Child Advocacy Center bringing awareness to ‘sextortion’ scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Sextortion” likely isn’t a word you hear every day, but it’s a growing crime globally and in Kansas. As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Sedgwick County’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC) works with victims alongside police. Thursday night, the CAC invited parents to watch a film about the dangers of sextortion, a form of blackmail in which victims are usually teens.

This blackmail involves a predator pretending to have a romantic interest online and convincing their target to share nude pictures or videos. They then demand money with the threat of releasing the images. With sextortion having the potential to lead to extreme negative consequences including suicide, the CAC is putting its focus on bringing awareness to the widespread issue not often discussed openly.

Thursday night, the center screened the documentary, “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic.”

For parents like Marlen Ibarra the movie’s subject is a concerning reality.

“My son knows how to use technology, sometimes even more so than me to where he has to explain something to me,” Ibarra said.

Being able to immediately recognize and address potential problems is key.

“[Kids are] going to be exposed to inappropriate content,” Ibarra said. “Even if we try to block so many things, their friends might show them something or they run into something accidentally by clicking on the wrong link or typing in the wrong word.”

The CAC and Wichita Police Department emphasize the importance for parents to be present and involved with their children’s lives, in position to see the first signs of problems like sextortion.

“If there is a teenager that doesn’t want to be on the cell phone or doesn’t want to be on the internet, that’s a definite clue that there’s something going on out there in their life that they’re scared of or embarrassed of that they don’t want to be a part of,” said WPD Detective James Pearman.

