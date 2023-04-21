Crews respond to large garage fire in Butler County

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple units are on the scene of a large garage fire in Butler County.

The fire is located in the 5700 block of NE 10th Street.

Butler County dispatchers confirm there have been explosions from propane tanks. At least two vehicles are in the garage, and a house is nearby.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com