Crews respond to large garage fire in Butler County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple units are on the scene of a large garage fire in Butler County.

The fire is located in the 5700 block of NE 10th Street.

Butler County dispatchers confirm there have been explosions from propane tanks. At least two vehicles are in the garage, and a house is nearby.

