Crime Stoppers: Skid steer, trailer stolen from Salina business

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers and the Salina Police Department are looking for a skid steer and trailer that was stolen from a local business.

The owner of Larry’s Transmission, 801 N. 13th Street, Salina, reported to police that around 4:30 a.m. on April 13, a truck entered the lot and cut the cable to a 2002 Titan Trailer. The trailer is a tandem axle trailer with two fold-up loading ramps. A yellow 1991 Case 1840 Skid Steer was loaded on the trailer. The skid steer has “LTR” welded and spray painted onto the back side.

Surveillance video shows a truck entering the lot and committing the theft.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or identification of the individual involved is asked to call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Newton, case 2023-10285.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com