Flirting with freezing next two nights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and the day ahead will follow suit. However, highs in the upper 60s are only a few degrees below normal for late April.

Even colder air will ooze into the state tonight setting the stage for near freezing temps on Saturday morning, especially over northern Kansas. While clouds and a light breeze should keep us safe from a hard frost/freeze, both Saturday and Sunday morning(s) will be unseasonably cold.

Quiet skies and cooler than normal conditions this weekend will give way to unsettled weather next week. Several disturbances moving across the region between Monday and Wednesday will increase the risk of showers and storms, with beneficial rainfall, across the entire state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; chilly. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 59.

Sun: Low: 33. High: 62. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 45. High: 63. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 47. High: 59. Cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 55. Cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Thu: Low: 44. High: 60. Mostly cloudy.

