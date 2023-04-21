Frost/freeze potential continues through Sunday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures dip even more into the night and Saturday, frost and freeze concerns continue for much of the state and will through at least Sunday morning. Near record lows are possible for Saturday and Sunday morning, especially over northern Kansas.

Clouds will be coming and going through the weekend, but dry weather rolls on longer. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, especially across western and southern Kansas. Highs will only reach the 50s and might feel a bit cooler with a north wind of around 10-20.

As the wind goes down Saturday night, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday should have light winds nearly statewide with highs in the 50s (west) but warming into the low 60s farther east. Once again, clouds may start to thicken up as the day continues, but there’s no chance of any widespread rainfall. That changes next week as a slow moving system begins its trek toward the central and southern Plains.

Monday will have scattered showers and storms developing into the afternoon, but severe weather is unlikely. Much of the state will have rain showers on Tuesday and temperatures will remain quite cool for late April. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s.

Expect some more rain for parts of the state Wednesday. When it is all over, southern Kansas could easily wind up with an inch or more. Farther north, it will be less than one inch, but should still be a decent amount.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 33.

Sun: High: 62 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Tue: High: 55 LOw: 46 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 45 AM showers, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 45 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 44 Turning mostly cloudy.

