Golfers compete in Hays tournament to benefit children with Down syndrome

A golf tournament fundraiser in Hays benefits children with Down syndrome and their families.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather on a chilly April morning wasn’t enough to dissuade golfers from driving to Hays to hit the links for a cause important to families across Kansas and the U.S., as well as around the world. The Northwest Kansas Down Syndrome Society hosted the annual “Tee It Up for Down Syndrome” fundraiser.

“It means a lot to us to have people that show up and want to support our group, and it’s good to make a little money for the Down Syndrome Society,” said Jim Reimer, representing the organization.

Fellow Northwest Kansas Down Syndrome Society members Erica Berges and Sarah Meitner explained that throughout the year, the organization uses money to put on events for families. This includes making gifts available to families as part of the outreach to provide assistance during times of emergency.

Meitner said the Tee Up for Down Syndrome event fundraiser is the society’s biggest every year, and simply by playing golf, participants are able to help families in need.

Friday’s tournament was also an opportunity to uplift people with Down syndrome, including Dallas Rupp who participated in the tournament with his father.

“It feels great,” he said. “Yes, me and my dad love it so much.”

