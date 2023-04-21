Kansas man dies in crash with motor grader

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man died on Thursday when his pickup collided with a motor grader.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in Washington County at 5th Road and Bismark Road, about 4 miles north of K-9 highway.

KHP said the 2000 Chevy S10 was eastbound on 5th Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign. The truck collided with a Caterpillar Motor Grader which was traveling south on Bismark.

J. Douglas Toll, 78, of Clifton, died in the crash. The driver of the motor grader was not hurt.

