Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell Locke, an inmate who was inadvertently released from the county jail.(Platte County Sheriff's Office, KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Marshals Service is looking for Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell-Locke after the Platte County Detention Center inadvertently released him.

Mitchell-Locke is charged, along with two others, in a high-profile shooting on April 6 that injured three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers.

He was charged with:

  • attempted capital murder
  • three counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement officer
  • three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle
  • three counts of aggravated endangering of a child
  • aggravated assault of law enforcement officer
  • distribution or possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

He was treated at a hospital in Jackson County following the shooting. He was then sent to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Mitchell-Locke was transferred to Platte County for misdemeanor traffic warrants.

However, he faces much more serious charges in Wyandotte County in connection with the multiple officer shooting.

KCTV5 spoke with Platte County Sheriff PIO Eric Holland who explained there was an inadvertent release and they are still trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

KCKPD chief Karl Oakman sent KCTV5 the following statement:

Anyone who has information on Mitchell-Locke’s whereabouts has been asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters
Which Wichita neighborhood is best?
Wichita neighborhoods ranked: Where’d yours land?
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A dangerous storm Wednesday night impacted Marion and Chase counties with large hail and...
Large hail, tornadoes impact Marion, Chase counties
Rattlesnake found in McPherson County.
McPherson County Game Warden spots rattlesnake near lake

Latest News

Crews respond to large garage fire in Butler County
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed the state budget today, but not without vetoing several...
Governor Kelly signs state budget for next three fiscal years
Kansas plans to hold a presidential primary in March 2024 rather than leave it to political...
Kansas planning state presidential primary for March 2024
Bobcat found in grill of car in Portage County, Wisconsin
Bobcat found in grill of car in Portage County, Wisconsin