Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Marshals Service is looking for Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell-Locke after the Platte County Detention Center inadvertently released him.

Mitchell-Locke is charged, along with two others, in a high-profile shooting on April 6 that injured three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers.

He was charged with:

attempted capital murder

three counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement officer

three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle

three counts of aggravated endangering of a child

aggravated assault of law enforcement officer

distribution or possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

He was treated at a hospital in Jackson County following the shooting. He was then sent to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Mitchell-Locke was transferred to Platte County for misdemeanor traffic warrants.

However, he faces much more serious charges in Wyandotte County in connection with the multiple officer shooting.

KCTV5 spoke with Platte County Sheriff PIO Eric Holland who explained there was an inadvertent release and they are still trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

KCKPD chief Karl Oakman sent KCTV5 the following statement:

His release was unfortunate, but we are working with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals to bring him into custody. He is a dangerous individual who needs to be taken off the streets. If anyone encounters him they should assume that he is armed and dangerous and immediately call 911.

Anyone who has information on Mitchell-Locke’s whereabouts has been asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.