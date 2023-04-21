Ottawa school bus crashes with kids on board; driver cited

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An Ottawa School District bus carrying 11 juvenile passengers crashed into a tree Friday morning, resulting in minor injuries to some of those on board and a citation for the bus driver.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, 38-year-old Stephen Arney was issued a citation for inattentive driving as a result of the crash. It happened at 7:14 a.m. Friday when the bus turned onto the 100 block of West 12th Street.

Ottawa Police said the bus left the roadway and struck a tree.

None of the minor injuries resulted in any of the juvenile passengers being transported from the scene by EMS, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the School Resource Officer at 785-242-2561 extension 7434, or by email at AskOPD@ottawaks.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters
Which Wichita neighborhood is best?
Wichita neighborhoods ranked: Where’d yours land?
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
A dangerous storm Wednesday night impacted Marion and Chase counties with large hail and...
Large hail, tornadoes impact Marion, Chase counties
Rattlesnake found in McPherson County.
McPherson County Game Warden spots rattlesnake near lake

Latest News

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County
Crews respond to large garage fire in Butler County
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed the state budget today, but not without vetoing several...
Governor Kelly signs state budget for next three fiscal years
Kansas plans to hold a presidential primary in March 2024 rather than leave it to political...
Kansas planning state presidential primary for March 2024
Bobcat found in grill of car in Portage County, Wisconsin
Bobcat found in grill of car in Portage County, Wisconsin