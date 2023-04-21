Thieves pretend to represent Meritrust in text-message scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many banks are warning that scammers are trying to steal your personal information. The latest scam involves people sending texts pretending to be from Meritrust Credit Union and trying to get your personal information.

If you’ve received a text message from your bank about a purchase, make sure it’s not a scam. Meritrust members are reporting two text messages that appear legitimate, asking to verify a purchase. But the credit union says they are scams.

“A lot of times, these are asking for private information, like account numbers, social security numbers, online banking login information,” said Shelley Downs, Meritrust’s internal communication manager. “If that information is provided, scammers have access to your financials.”

In addition, one of those scams asks you to text a yes or no response. A “no” prompts a phone call from a spoofed number appearing to be from Meritrust.

“It looks real,” Downs said. “Often, there’s a sense of urgency to their request, but that’s why it works so well, is because they really are feeding off of our emotions.”

If you come across these messages, Downs said not to click on any links or provide any information. Also, report it to your financial institution immediately.

“It really takes a village to help make sure we’re keeping everybody safe,” Downs said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com