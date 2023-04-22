Amid drought, reclaimed water helps keep grass green at popular area golf course

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The exceptional drought impacting much of Kansas is taking its toll on golf courses as well as farms and gardens. At Newton’s Sand Creek Station, one of the area’s most popular courses, the secret to keeping the greens and fairways fresh is the use of reclaimed water.

As the regional manager for golf course and hospitality management company KemperSports, Chris Tuohey has been looking after the grounds at Sand Creek Station for its entire existence. The course opened for public play in 2006.

“I have never seen the golf course look as (in) good of shape as it is right now,” Tuohey said.

Reclaimed wastewater is used to water the 18-hole, 175-acre course with more than 1,100 sprinklers.

“At the end of the day, we have to ability to pump 700,000 gallons of water a day if need be,” Tuohey said. “It’s certainly been an integral part of us being able to keep the golf course in the condition it is right now. Without that water, I can’t imagine where we’d be.”

Still, with water being vital to the health of any golf course, Sand Creek would greatly benefit from natural rainfall as Tuohey said, it’s of higher quality compared to reclaimed water.

“Water quality is always going to be better when it comes from the clouds,” he said.

