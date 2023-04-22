Amid drought, reclaimed water helps keep grass green at popular area golf course

At Newton’s Sand Creek Station, one of the area’s most popular courses, the secret to keeping the greens and fairways fresh is the use of reclaimed water.
By Alex Jirgens
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The exceptional drought impacting much of Kansas is taking its toll on golf courses as well as farms and gardens. At Newton’s Sand Creek Station, one of the area’s most popular courses, the secret to keeping the greens and fairways fresh is the use of reclaimed water.

As the regional manager for golf course and hospitality management company KemperSports, Chris Tuohey has been looking after the grounds at Sand Creek Station for its entire existence. The course opened for public play in 2006.

“I have never seen the golf course look as (in) good of shape as it is right now,” Tuohey said.

Reclaimed wastewater is used to water the 18-hole, 175-acre course with more than 1,100 sprinklers.

“At the end of the day, we have to ability to pump 700,000 gallons of water a day if need be,” Tuohey said. “It’s certainly been an integral part of us being able to keep the golf course in the condition it is right now. Without that water, I can’t imagine where we’d be.”

Still, with water being vital to the health of any golf course, Sand Creek would greatly benefit from natural rainfall as Tuohey said, it’s of higher quality compared to reclaimed water.

“Water quality is always going to be better when it comes from the clouds,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Which Wichita neighborhood is best?
Wichita neighborhoods ranked: Where’d yours land?
Rattlesnake found in McPherson County.
McPherson County Game Warden spots rattlesnake near lake
Drought map for Kansas
Kansas drought: Spring so far, the driest since Dust Bowl for Wichita

Latest News

McPherson County farm
Kansas farmers struggle as drought continues
Sand Creek Station
Newton golf course uses reclaimed water to keep course green and healthy
Kansas wheat field near Roxbury in McPherson County.
Effects of ongoing drought taking toll on every aspect of Kansas farms
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County