Ark City standoff ends peacefully, armed suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Officials in Arkansas City confirm the woman is in police custody.

Law enforcement officials safely apprehended two people around 3:45 p.m., Saturday in the 1300 block of N. A St. Traffic is now reopened in the area.

Ark City officials said more details will be released.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An armed woman is currently in a standoff with Arkansas City police, Ark City resident Kelsi Ford said. Ford is a neighbor who lives near where the standoff is happening.

The standoff is near the 1300 block of N. A Street.

Ford said the roads are blocked off and police are armed with rifles.

Police are yelling “drop your weapon” at the woman, Ford said. A SWAT team is also at the scene, Ford said.

KWCH has not yet had this information confirmed by police. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

