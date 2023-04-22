Chilly weekend, rain likely next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a cool stretch of weather this weekend into next week. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below normal.

A mix of sun and clouds across Kansas today with a breezy northwest wind. Highs will top out in the 50s, however the winds will make it feel like the 40s through the afternoon. High pressure settles in this afternoon and tonight with a late season freeze possible. Sunday morning temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s statewide. You may consider disconnecting your hoses and covering the plants as frost may accompany the freezing air temperatures. A few areas may tie the record lows for the date.

Sunday starts out cold, then temperatures struggle to reach the low 60s by afternoon with increasing clouds. Less wind in the forecast, so it won’t feel as chilly as Saturday.

More clouds than sun on Monday with chances of showers increasing through the day. Rain chances ramp up and become most likely on Tuesday with scattered showers expected Wednesday through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2″ across southern and southwest Kansas Monday through Wednesday with lesser amounts for northern and eastern sections of the state. The clouds and moisture will keep temperatures in the 50s through the week with 60s returning by Friday and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Freeze Warning Midnight to 9am Sunday**

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 55.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 39.

Mon: High: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 44 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 43 Scattered off/on showers, overall cloudy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 45 AM showers possible, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 44 Turning mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 41 Partly cloudy; breezy.

