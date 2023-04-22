Cool Sunday, rainy days ahead

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a freeze is likely statewide tonight, then attention turns to rain chances into the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to near 30. Cover any plants or bring them inside to avoid damage.

Afternoon temperatures Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

The first of a few rounds of rain will move into the state on Monday with scattered showers starting over western Kansas and moving east throughout the day.

More rain is expected on Tuesday across parts of western and south central Kansas. The final round of rain will arrive on Wednesday and will end Wednesday night across western and southern Kansas.

The risk of severe weather will remain low with this setup as temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 50s.

Rain totals for the three-day period will be highest over southern Kansas where 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Elsewhere, amounts will remain under 1 inch with the lowest amounts over north central and northeast Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 38

Mon: High: 59 Mostly cloudy and breezy; chance of afternoon and overnight showers.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 44 Rain likely.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 43 Cloudy; slight chance of afternoon and overnight showers.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 42 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

