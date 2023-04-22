Effects of ongoing drought taking toll on every aspect of Kansas farms

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The driest April on record for south-central Kansas adds to the ongoing drought-related struggles for farmers. The effects from the exceptional drought impacting much of the state are taking their toll on every aspect of Kansas farms. Farmers are doing what they can to survive the dry spell, from hauling water to using last year’s hay. But if rain doesn’t come soon, the lack of production will ultimately affect consumers.

For farmers across the state, time is of the essence.

“We’re kinda running out of time to get some rain and we’re hoping that can happen soon,” McPherson County farmer Jared Jones said.

While rain in the forecast next week brings some hope, it may be too late to significantly improve the outlook for wheat harvest less than two months away. The lack of rain is taking away necessary bushels.

“You know the warmer weather that we’ve had in April has been kinda hard on the wheat, and it’s probably taken some of our potential away,” Jones said.

Still, any bit of moisture could help.

“We could still add some bushels back to this crop,” Jones said.

It’s also important for hay and cattle.

“The rains we get in April and May are really important for the pastures, the livestock,” Jones said.

Because last year’s supply only lasts so long, and the cattle have to drink, too.

“When you have to start hauling water to cattle when you first turn them out, that gets to be a lot of time consuming, a lot of expenses that you don’t normally plan on,” Jones said.

Those expenses can impact what you’ll pay at the grocery store.

“I think droughts, anytime there’s less production, ultimately that does trickle down to the consumer whether that’s higher grocery prices or whatever that is,” Jones said.

