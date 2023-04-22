NWS: Storm in Chase County produced 8 tornadoes as strong as EF-2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service on Friday provided further insight into Wednesday night’s violent storm that tore through Chase County. The NWS office in Wichita preliminarily reported eight tornadoes touching down in Chase County, ranging in scale from EF-0 to EF-2. The two EF-2 tornadoes had sustained wind speeds of 125 mph and 118 mph respectively.

The eight reported touchdowns happened within an hour, with the first confirmed tornado starting at 8:13 p.m. and the final tornado, one of the night’s strongest, ending at 9:07 p.m., NWS data shows. The weather service reported several tornadoes moving within a couple miles of Strong City and Cottonwood Falls.

Two injuries reported from the storm happened in a rollover semi crash near Highway 50 and Highway 150 and in connection with a car being picked up with glass breaking. Reported damage was primarily to trees and outbuildings. The storm also knocked out power to Strong City and Cottonwood Falls.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com