NWS: Storm in Chase County produced 8 tornadoes as strong as EF-2

From Strong City Wednesday night, April 19, Kinzie Rogers captured a photo of storm clouds and...
From Strong City Wednesday night, April 19, Kinzie Rogers captured a photo of storm clouds and a low-dipping funnel.(Kinzie Rogers)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service on Friday provided further insight into Wednesday night’s violent storm that tore through Chase County. The NWS office in Wichita preliminarily reported eight tornadoes touching down in Chase County, ranging in scale from EF-0 to EF-2. The two EF-2 tornadoes had sustained wind speeds of 125 mph and 118 mph respectively.

The eight reported touchdowns happened within an hour, with the first confirmed tornado starting at 8:13 p.m. and the final tornado, one of the night’s strongest, ending at 9:07 p.m., NWS data shows. The weather service reported several tornadoes moving within a couple miles of Strong City and Cottonwood Falls.

Two injuries reported from the storm happened in a rollover semi crash near Highway 50 and Highway 150 and in connection with a car being picked up with glass breaking. Reported damage was primarily to trees and outbuildings. The storm also knocked out power to Strong City and Cottonwood Falls.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas middle schooler Aria Pearce has made a name for herself, running against college...
Kansas middle schooler making name among top U.S. sprinters
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Which Wichita neighborhood is best?
Wichita neighborhoods ranked: Where’d yours land?
Rattlesnake found in McPherson County.
McPherson County Game Warden spots rattlesnake near lake
Drought map for Kansas
Kansas drought: Spring so far, the driest since Dust Bowl for Wichita

Latest News

Aces in the community
East High students, staff take part in annual 'Aces in the community' event
Dry ground from Kansas drought
Kansas wheat farmers hopeful for rain forecast for next week
Earhart Earth Day event
Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary School holds special event in recognition of Earth Day
Hays golf course
Golfers compete in Hays tournament to benefit children with Down syndrome