One critical after shooting near downtown Wichita

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in the 800 block of S. Topeka, Saturday.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in the 800 block of S. Topeka, Saturday.

WPD said officers were called around 4:50 p.m. for a shooting in the area. One person was taken to the hospital.

No suspects have been arrested as WPD continues it’s investigation.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more details.

