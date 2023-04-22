Over-the-counter Narcan soon available, maker addressing price concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overdose-reversal drug once only available by prescription soon will be at drugstores for over-the-county sales. The price of the drug, Naloxone, or “Narcan,” continues to keep it out of reach for many. This week, a drug manufacturer spoke out, saying they want to reduce the price.

“Eighty to 100 dollars is pretty cost-prohibitive, even for people making decent money. That’s enough for people to think twice about it,” said Developing Caring Communities Committed to Action (DCCCA) Prevention Specialist Daniel Donovan.

Companies like Emergent manufacture the overdose reversal drug. Emergent is aiming to reduce the price to make Narcan more accessible. The company aims for an over-the-counter price of less than $50 for the life-saving nasal spray.

“As we work to make the product nationally available on U.S. shelves and through online retailers by late summer, we are focused on strengthening collaboration with government leaders, retailers and other key stakeholders to ensure naloxone is broadly available to those who need it,” the company said.

You can read Emergent’s full statement here: Emergent’s Statement on Over-the-Counter Access, Availability and Pricing of NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg.

Daniels said the access is critical.

“The increase of fentanyl overdoses over the last few years, having this option available is going to benefit Kansas,” he said.

