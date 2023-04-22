Wichita police issue kidnapping scam alert

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is issuing a scam alert that involves a caller asking for ransom money.

WPD said someone is calling and informing people that their loved one has been kidnapped. The caller then asks for a ransom.

If you receive this call, WPD is asking you to verify that your loved ones are safe and to not pay any money over the phone.

If you are unable to reach them, please call 911. Wichita police are investigating to determine the identity of the suspect(s) making these calls.

