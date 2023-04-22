Wichita police warn of kidnapping scam

Don't Fall for It
Don't Fall for It(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is warning the public about a new scam. They said they’re also investigating to determine who is behind it.

WPD said they’ve been made aware of a scam that involves an individual calling and informing people that they have kidnapped their loved one. They say the person they are calling needs to pay a ransom in order to get their loved one back safely.

“We understand this would be a horrible call to receive,” said police. “Please verify that your loved ones are safe and do not pay anything over the phone or provide any sensitive information.”

If you are unable to reach your loved ones, Wichita police advise you to call 911. If you find this to be a scam, police say you should also block the number that called you.

