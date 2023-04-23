Newton police and WPD bomb squad respond after finding explosive device

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton Police Department (NPD) and Wichita Police Department (WPD) Bomb Squad responded to northeast Newton after finding an improvised explosive device.

On Saturday, a Newton police officer was dispatched to an empty lot in the 900 block of N. Sherman on a report of a suspicious device. After an examination, the WPD bomb squad was contacted and responded to the scene.

NPD said crews were able to safely examine and x-ray the item. Crews were able to determine the item was an improvised explosive device.

NPD said the device was safely contained and transported to Wichita, where it will be safely disposed of.

NPD said there is no suspects at this time and crews will continue to investigate the situation.

