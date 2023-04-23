Newton police and WPD bomb squad respond after finding explosive device

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton Police Department (NPD) and Wichita Police Department (WPD) Bomb Squad responded to northeast Newton after finding an improvised explosive device.

On Saturday, a Newton police officer was dispatched to an empty lot in the 900 block of N. Sherman on a report of a suspicious device. After an examination, the WPD bomb squad was contacted and responded to the scene.

NPD said crews were able to safely examine and x-ray the item. Crews were able to determine the item was an improvised explosive device.

NPD said the device was safely contained and transported to Wichita, where it will be safely disposed of.

NPD said there is no suspects at this time and crews will continue to investigate the situation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Arkansas City Police Department is in a standoff with an armed woman.
Ark City standoff ends peacefully, 2 arrested
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in...
One critical after shooting near downtown Wichita
Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed...
Over-the-counter Narcan soon available, maker addressing price concern
Don't Fall for It
Wichita police warn of kidnapping scam
police lights
Wichita police issue kidnapping scam alert

Latest News

Kansas' oldest living person turns 112-years-old Saturday.
Oldest living Kansan celebrates her 112th birthday
A police chase ended at Eisenhower National Airport Saturday night.
Police chase leads to brief lockdown at Eisenhower National Airport
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
Decent rain in the forecast- this week
Rain on the way- this week