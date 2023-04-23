Oldest living Kansan celebrates her 112th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Chanute, Kansas woman sets a record that could take others many years to break.

Margaret Hollenshead turned 112-years-old Saturday and Credo Senior Living facility in Chanute wanted to make sure she was celebrated right. The facility had a birthday party where friends, family and community members gathered to sing to Hollenshead. Then, it held a birthday parade where many drivers honked and waved to the 112-year-old.

Hollenshead’s youngest daughter Lynn Saylor said she always in awe of her mother.

“Would I have thought she would’ve lived to 112? No. But, here she is, she’s hardheaded,” said Saylor.

The facility director, Barbie Baughn, said everyone lives on Hollenshead’s time.

“If she doesn’t want to get up in the morning she doesn’t get up. And at 112 she can do whatever she wants,” said Baughn.

Many of those at the party said she continues to share endless laughs with her loved ones and also shares her love for music with others, sometimes still playing the piano from time to time. Some said she has made an impact in her community for generations.

“She taught four generations of children... in this community everyone knows her. There are people who were her students who will be driving by in recognition,” said Saylor.

Those closest to Hollenshead said when she turns 113-years-old next year, the celebration will continue and her title as the oldest living Kansan will live on.

“We’ll do this again next year even bigger. We all hope we will be here,” said Sharon Carpenter, Hollenshead’s friend.

