One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday in a rollover crash on I-470 near Topeka, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports.

47-year-old Darryl Hayes Jr. was driving his truck east on I-470 around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when he unexpectedly drove off the road, KHP said.

He hit the embankment, rolled over, struck a tree, and then rolled down the embankment.

KHP said he did not have a seat belt on at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

