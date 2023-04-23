One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County

By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday in a rollover crash on I-470 near Topeka, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports.

47-year-old Darryl Hayes Jr. was driving his truck east on I-470 around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when he unexpectedly drove off the road, KHP said.

He hit the embankment, rolled over, struck a tree, and then rolled down the embankment.

KHP said he did not have a seat belt on at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

