Rain chance Monday through Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain is on the way this week with a few rounds of showers from Monday through Wednesday.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

Isolated rain showers will develop over western Kansas during the morning with activity moving east across the state into the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers will remain possible Monday night across western and southern Kansas.

More rounds of rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly over western and southern Kansas.

Total rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely over southwest Kansas with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, amounts will remain less than 1 inch with only trace amounts of rain for north central and northeast Kansas.

Temperatures will remain cool as the rain falls this week with highs in the 50s. It will remain cool through next weekend with highs returning to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 44

Tue: High: 53 Scattered showers.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 43 Cloudy; isolated afternoon and overnight showers.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy and breezy; scattered afternoon showers.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 39 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.