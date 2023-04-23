Rain on the way- this week

Record cold Sunday morning, warming up into the 60s by afternoon
Decent rain in the forecast- this week
Decent rain in the forecast- this week
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After numerous record lows being tied or broken this morning, temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s through the afternoon.

Sunshine and light winds add up to a pretty nice day across Kansas. Temperatures will remain below normal for late April, however the light wind speeds compared to yesterday will make it feel much better. Changes are headed our way for Monday, as another weather system builds across the Rockies.

We expect showers to develop by mid-morning across western Kansas and spread east into central Kansas by afternoon. Winds from the south will continue to pump moisture from Texas into Kansas Monday through Wednesday. Our next weather system moves across the Rockies and ejects into the Plains in pieces during the upcoming week. This means, scattered showers with each approaching disturbance and rain in the forecast through Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected with any of these systems, however a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest (1-2″) across drought stricken southwest and southern Kansas. The clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures some 10-20 degrees below normal through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 62

Tonight: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy by morning. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by afternoon. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 63

Tomorrow Night: Showers likely. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 44

Tue: High: 54 Rain and off/on showers likely.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 43 Cloudy; slight chance of afternoon and overnight showers.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy; maybe a few midday showers.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 42 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy morning.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

